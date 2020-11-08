General News

Super Junior’s Heechul Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Precautionary Self-Quarantine

November 8, 2020
Super Junior’s Kim Heechul has examined damaging for COVID-19.

On November 6, Heechul didn’t take part in Super Junior’s Fifteenth-anniversary Naver V Stay broadcast, which occurred at 5 p.m. KST. Throughout the broadcast, Leeteuk defined that as a result of Heechul’s journey route had overlapped with that of a confirmed COVID-19 affected person, he can be remaining in self-quarantine till at the least the next morning.

On the morning of November 7, Super Junior’s company Label SJ formally introduced that Heechul’s COVID-19 check outcomes had come again damaging. The company additionally confirmed that Heechul shall be taking part in Super Junior’s on-line fan assembly “Super Junior Fifteenth Anniversary Particular Occasion – Invitation” as scheduled.

Super Junior’s “Past LIVE” on-line fan assembly shall be held on V Stay on November 7 at 5 p.m. KST.

