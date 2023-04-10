The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The second season of The Ancient Magus’ Bride should start in April 2023, exactly 5 years after the first season. At a live event, Twin Engine was announced. A label teaser video and a key graphic were shown.

In the upcoming season, which will take place in London, the long-awaited College storyline will come to an end. The Ancient Magus’ Bride’s second season will be made by Studio Kafka instead of WIT Studio, which was in charge of the first season.

The Ancient Magus Bride was indeed a new anime series that was a big hit. Fans of A Ancient Magus Bride still want the anime to come back for a second season, even though it’s been almost five years since the end of the first season.

This article has all the most recent information about Season 2 of The Ancient Magus Bride as well as when it will be released. Read this article all the way to the end without skipping any parts.

Most popular anime shows were once known for not receiving an additional season, especially ones that didn’t do a good job of telling a story but were still not liked.

Some are turned down because of bad adaptations, like The Promised Neverland. Others, like The Hs of the Dead, are cancelled because they don’t have enough source material.

Even so, in the last two years, many anime shows like The Devil is indeed a Part-Timer but also Classroom of a Elite have gotten sequels. This year, the line seems to be for the famous fantasy manga The Ancient Magus’ Bride, which will come out in 2017.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Release Date

All fans of The Ancient Magus Bride have just one more thing to do: wait patiently for Season 2 to start.

A lot of talk is going on online about when the next weather of a Ancient Magus Bride anime would then come out, and the rumour mill says that it will be in 2023. We won’t know when it will come out for sure for a few more months.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Cast

Most of the original crew and actors will be back for season two, as shown in the above announcement video.

Atsumi Tanezaki, Ryota Takeuchi, Kouki Uchiyama, and Aya Endo each gave a voice to Chise, Elias Ainsworth, Ruth, and Silky. Alice, played by Mutsumi Tamura, and Mikhail Renfred, played by Satoshi Hino, will both be back.

Studio Kafka, a fresh animation studio that was set up to work on other anime projects, has asked Kazuaki Terasawa to come back as director.

All of the writers, Aya Takaha, Yoko Yonaiyama, as well as Chiaki Nishinaka, as well as the head of animation, Khei Tokuoka, will be back. Hirotaka Kat is back as the character designer, and Junichi Matsumoto is back as the season’s composer.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Trailer

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Plot

In the first season of A Ancient Magus Bride, an orphan named Chise Hatori goes through a story with dark fantasy, mystery, as well as supernatural elements.

After being turned down by her family as well as her community, she puts oneself up for auction in the hopes that a buyer will take her home.

In the end, a man named Elias who glanced more like a wizard than a human bought her at auction for five million pounds.

The story of the series will be about how Chise Hatori as well as Magus Elias Ainsworth fall in love with each other.

This series is interesting because it’s the first time we’ve seen a person with such a buffalo skeleton for a face, and it’s also interesting to think that a youthful, adolescent girl such as Chise would recognise him for who he is.

I liked both ideas as much as the other. The story of Beauty as well as the Beast comes to mind. But from that point of view, the beast was much more dangerous to Belle since Elias was when they first met.

But Elias was a gentleman the whole time he was trying to buy Chise, even when he wasn’t at the auction.

I’ll try to end on a more brighter note by simply stating that Elias didn’t need lips to be the sort of guy any girl or man would want, and that I thought he and Chise were the cutest pair ever.

Elias and Chise seemed like they were meant for each other. When they wanted to be close, he always would kiss Chise on the head with his skeleton buffalo head, which was incredibly cute to see.

Let’s talk about what happened in the first season before we talk about what will happen in the second. Since she was a child, Chise Hatori’s life has been terrible. Her father left her, as well as her mother killed herself because she was crazy.

Since then, different family members had been mean to her, so she finally decided to sell herself at an auction in the hopes that somebody would take her in. Elias Ainsworth, a magus, teleports her to another world as well as tells her she will be his apprentice.

Chise is finally revealed to be a Sleigh Beggy, a type of mage who attracts all sorts of magical creatures. Elias falls in love with Chaise after meeting her several times, but Cartaphilus takes her away to break his curse.

But when they meet, Chise takes on his curse of immortality to make up for the dragon’s curse, and Elias promises her that they’ll stay together forever.

Even though it seems like the story is coming to an end, the next season will cover this same College Arc from of the manga, wherein Chise goes to a magical school to study.

Most likely, she’ll move up in the ranks of the academy as she uses both the dragon as well as immortal curses, and hopefully there will be a bit more romance.