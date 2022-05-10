They discover a never-before-seen malware infection technique: injecting malicious code into the Windows ‘logs’

Cybersecurity experts have detected a malware distribution campaign that uses a method never seen before: use Windows event logs to hide malware… a method that has allowed attackers to spread it without attracting attention, given the few alarms raised by an attack of these characteristics.

Specifically, what this attack does is resort to a first malware that goes injecting 8KB snippets of encrypted shellcode into Windows event logs for the Key Management Service (KMS), fragments that it later decrypts, combines and executes. A mechanism that has so far allowed the creator of this technique —whose identity is still unknown— ‘fly under the radar’ of antiviruses.



Phases and components of this infection technique. (Source: Kaspersky)

Ransomware: what it is, how it infects and how to protect yourself

A data theft unlike anything seen before

Finally, it was thanks to Kaspersky software, based not on the usual recognition of signatures, but on the abnormal software behavior detection, which made it possible to identify this malware for the first time, which has now been studied by the company’s analysts. The investigation revealed that the malware was part of a “highly targeted” campaign.

The stealthy infection process that allowed this software to spread to its victims is believed to have started in September 2021, when the victim was manipulated into downloading a RAR file from the file.io file sharing service.

The Trojan it contained (whose files were irregularly signed with the certificate of a company called Fast Invest ApS) altered system files located in C:\Windows\Task with the objective of ‘hijack’ the Windows error detection process and thus be able to inject the aforementioned code in the Windows logs.

Beyond its technical complexity, in most cases the final purpose of the injected code was none other than to obtain some “valuable data” contained in the victims’ computers, according to statements by the investigators of the case to the publication BleepingComputer.

Kaspersky claims that the research surrounding this malware found no similarities to previous campaigns associated with previously known cybercriminals or ‘hacker’ groups. Although, now that a portion of its source code is available on GitHub, this hacking technique may start to catch on.