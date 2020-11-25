Transgenders will get certificates online, Union Minister inaugurates portal

new Delhi: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Central Government has given great relief to the transgenders. A portal has been prepared, from which any transgender can apply digitally from anywhere in the country for identity card and certificate. Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday inaugurated a ‘Garima Griha: A Shelter Home for Transgender Persons’ in Vadodara, Gujarat, with the launch of a ‘National Portal for Transgender People’. Also Read – Why are men-to-women doctors begging with eunuchs? The story is emotional

Minister of State Krishnapal Gurjar, Ramdas Athawale, Ratan Lal Kataria, Transgender National Council Member Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and Secretary of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment R Subrahmanyam were present on the occasion. On this occasion, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot said that this national portal has been developed within two months of notification of the Protection of Transgender Rights Rules 2020 on 29 September 2020. This highly useful portal will help a transgender from anywhere in the country to apply digitally for certificates and identity cards. Also Read – 6 out of 14 ministers of Nitish cabinet have serious criminal cases registered, ruckus started on Mevalal

The minister said that the most important benefit is that it helps transgender to get an I-card without going to any office. Through the portal, they can monitor the status of their application. Once the certificate and the I-card are issued, applicants can download them from the portal itself. Also Read – Mamta’s Minister Shubhendu Adhikari shows attitude, will 4 TMC ministers join BJP?

(Input-IANS)