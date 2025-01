Simple Black Tennis Racket Ball Sports Duffel Bag Travel Tote Carry on Week【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

STURDY&DURABLE:It is made of high quality nylon cloth so it will never be tore at the seams.

IDEAL SIZE 18 x 9 x 9.5 inches L x W x H. Its the perfect size for gym and sports.

PERFECT DESIGN 1 main zipper pocket 1side pocket 1side zip pocket 1inner compartment 1shoulder strap.

MULTI SCENE USE:It is for overnight or shortime trip,It is a great bag for campinghikingvacationfishinggym and many outdoor activities.

Comfortable Carry Adjustable and detachable shoulder straps with padding for more comfortable and antislip a couple of Velcro carry handles can be used as a hand bag or a shoulder bag per your favorites.