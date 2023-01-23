『Auburn Leathercrafters マーチンゲールカラー ロールド 65cm×2.5cm ブラウン タン 17525【2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月08日 13時 58分に出品され03月08日 13時 58分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,749円に設定されています。現在297件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。新潟県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
美しい光沢があり、使い込むほどになじんでいくブライドルレザーを使用。すべての犬種でご利用できますが、特にマスティフなどの大型犬の飼い主さんに人気です。完全には締まらないつくりなので初心者にも使いやすいです。 生産国:アメリカ 素材・材質:本革、アンティーク真鍮(金具部分) 仕様:頭まわりもしくは首まわりのサイズ:50~65cm ※サプライヤー直送品 ご注文後3〜4営業日後の出荷となります(土日祝日を除く)
落札価格7749円
297 入札履歴
終了
