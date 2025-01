Puzzles for Kids Ages 4-8 Year Old 60 Piece Colorful Wooden Puzzles for Tod【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

【 Includes 】Set of 6 jigsaw puzzles for Age of Dinosaur,Underwater World,animal world, farm,traffic,Space travelling theme kids puzzle(60 piece each).

【LEARNING WHILE HAVING FUN】Children love puzzles! They’re fun, brain boosting, stimulating and they’ll learn while playing! Not only provides engaged play-time for kids, but also helps practice problem-solving and spatial reasoning as they work to complete the puzzle.

【FAMILY INTERACTION】The puzzles for toddlers are great gift choices for a birthday, Christmas, Easter and other holidays. Suit for kids ages 3-8. Enjoy family time while everybody interacting together and build a colorful childhood for your children.

【Size】Each of puzzle size is: 11.81x8.85x0.2inches,suitable for travel size,easy to carry.

【Safety 】All of the corners of these puzzles for kids are well processed, no sharp corners, which is safe for the young children. 100% SATISFACTION - If anything goes wrong with this jigsaw puzzles, or you decide it is just not for you, we will always be there with you. Add to cart now and give your kids a surprise.